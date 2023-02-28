Left Menu

Yellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury

Updated: 28-02-2023 02:24 IST
Yellen backs fully financed IMF program for Ukraine by end-March -U.S. Treasury
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday backed completion of a "fully financed and appropriately conditioned" program for Ukraine with the International Monetary Fund by the end of March, Treasury said in a statement about Yellen's meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. Treasury said Yellen, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, commended Marchenko’s work to stabilize Ukraine’s economy and "maintain focus on economic reforms amid Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war."

She also expressed support for creation of a multi-agency donor coordination platform for Ukraine to help the country address near-term recovery and future reconstruction needs together with international partners, Treasury said.

