U.S. disagreement on Mexico corn decree 'politically motivated,' Mexico says

The United States' disagreement with Mexico over its plan to limit imports of genetically modified corn is "politically motivated," Mexico's economy ministry said on Monday.

The United States has threatened a trade dispute panel under a trilateral agreement with Mexico and Canada over the plan, though Mexico's economy ministry said in its statement that Mexico's position was compatible with the deal's rules.

