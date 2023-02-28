Left Menu

Israel-Palestine: UN envoy gravely concerned over killings and retaliatory attacks

UN News | Updated: 28-02-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 06:50 IST
Israel-Palestine: UN envoy gravely concerned over killings and retaliatory attacks
 Mr. Wennesland said he was gravely concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank, particularly the violence in Huwwara that erupted over the past 24 hours.  Image Credit: Pixabay

Following the latest wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland on Monday appealed for both sides to take action towards addressing core issues fuelling their conflict. 

 Mr. Wennesland said he was gravely concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank, particularly the violence in Huwwara that erupted over the past 24 hours. 

“My condolences to the family of the two Israeli brothers killed in a shooting attack yesterday by a Palestinian perpetrator and to the family of the Palestinian killed during a rampage by vigilante settlers in retaliatory attacks, which resulted also in many Palestinians injured and homes in Huwwara set ablaze,” he said in a statement. 

International media also reported that a Palestinian man shot and critically wounded a 25-year-old Israeli man near Jericho on Monday. 

Accountability and condemnation

Mr. Wennesland - officially UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process - stressed that security forces have the responsibility to maintain security and prevent individuals from taking the law into their own hands. 

 “There can be no justification for terrorism, nor for arson and acts of revenge against civilians,” he added.  “All perpetrators of violence must be held accountable. Violence, provocations, and incitement must stop immediately and be unequivocally condemned by all.” 

The situation unfolded as Jordan hosted Israeli and Palestinian political and security officials in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba on Sunday, in efforts to curb rising violence ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. 

Representatives from the United States and Egypt also attended. 

‘No shortcuts to peace’ 

Mr. Wennesland said he was encouraged by commitments reaffirmed by the parties in the final Aqaba Communiqué, including towards de-escalation. 

He urged the sides to make all efforts to address the core issues driving the conflict in line with UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements. 

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to achieve a just and lasting peace,” he said. “There are no shortcuts to peace.” 

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023