Husband of village head, relative shot dead in UP's Amethi

The husband of a village head and his relative were shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Bhaddaur village here, police said on Tuesday.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained and a police team has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Suresh Yadav and his relative Brijesh Yadav were killed in the incident that took place on Monday night, they said.

Brijesh Yadav's wife is the head of the village, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)