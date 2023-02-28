45-yr-old woman robbed in Delhi
A 45-year-old woman was robbed of around Rs five lakh and some jewellery by unidentified people in Delhis Aman Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The complainant, Ghazala Shaheen, claimed that on Monday evening, some people impersonating as electricians came to her house where some electrical work was going on.Two of them asked for water and later, barged inside and ransacked the house.
Two of them asked for water and later, barged inside and ransacked the house. The accused took away around Rs five lakh and four rings, an officer said. A case under section 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said.
