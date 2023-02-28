Left Menu

45-yr-old woman robbed in Delhi

A 45-year-old woman was robbed of around Rs five lakh and some jewellery by unidentified people in Delhis Aman Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The complainant, Ghazala Shaheen, claimed that on Monday evening, some people impersonating as electricians came to her house where some electrical work was going on.Two of them asked for water and later, barged inside and ransacked the house.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 11:03 IST
45-yr-old woman robbed in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman was robbed of around Rs five lakh and some jewellery by unidentified people in Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Ghazala Shaheen, claimed that on Monday evening, some people impersonating as electricians came to her house where some electrical work was going on.

Two of them asked for water and later, barged inside and ransacked the house. The accused took away around Rs five lakh and four rings, an officer said. A case under section 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023