PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 28-02-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 11:17 IST
Husband of village head, his nephew shot dead in UP's Amethi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The husband of a village head and his nephew were shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants here allegedly over political rivalry, police said on Tuesday.

Brijesh Yadav, husband of the pradhan and his nephew, Suresh Yadav, were shot dead near Dadra village on Monday night while returning home. The duo was travelling in a Bolero vehicle, police said.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran said a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

A named complaint against six people has been given by the family of the deceased. The reason behind the killings is said to be old political rivalry, the SP said.

Police have taken the dead bodies in possession and sent them for postmortem examination. Legal action is being taken, the SP said.

Brijesh Yadav's wife is the head of the village, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

