J&K: Kashmiri Pandit bank guard's killer eliminated in Pulwama encounter

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two days after Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was shot dead, the terrorist involved in the crime was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the ultra killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces has been identified as the killer of Sharma.

''Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised,'' Kumar tweeted.

Sharma, a bank guard, was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning barely 100 metres from his home in Achan in Pulwama when he was on his way to the local market. He was rushed to a hospital by passersby but he succumbed to the injuries.

He was cremated in his native village in Pulwama on Monday.

