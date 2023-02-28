Commander of Ukraine's ground forces: situation around Bakhmut 'extremely tense'

The commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Tuesday that the situation around the besieged town of Bakhmut is "extremely tense."

"Despite significant losses, the enemy threw in the most prepared assault units of Wagner, who are trying to break through the defences of our troops and surround the city," Syrskyi was quoted as saying on the Ukraine's Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform.

