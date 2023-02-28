Want new citizens who know Singapore; not here for powerful passport: Opposition leader Pritam Singh

Singapore's Indian-origin opposition leader Pritam Singh has said that the city-state wants new citizens who embrace the Singapore way of life, contrary to those who solely want the country's powerful passport and a haven for their assets.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Singh said, "We want those who truly know Singapore and want to embrace the Singapore way of life. We want those who really want to live here and be there." Singh noted that with the nation's total fertility rate dropping to a historic low of 1.05 in 2022, new citizens would become even more crucial to the future of Singapore, according to Channel News Asia.

"Singaporeans do not want new citizens who don't want to live here but only want the power of the Singapore passport for their convenience and a safe and secure environment for their assets and wealth," he said.

The opposition leader cited Switzerland's example, which has a highly specific selection process for new citizens that entails applicants showing themselves to be "successfully integrated" into the country.

He also pushed for English language tests in citizenship and Permanent Resident applications.

Singh questioned the Minister of Home Affairs if the city-state has similar requirements and asked if a working proficiency in English was a criterion for citizenship, noting that the latest Singapore Census revealed that 48.3 per cent of the resident population spoke English most frequently at home compared to 32.3 per cent 10 years ago.

"Is a working proficiency in English a criterion for citizenship for better integration between new citizens and Singaporeans of all races and religions, since English is our main language of communication?" the report quoted him as saying.

The second Minister for Home Affairs, Josephine Teo, responding to Singh's question, said that while the Singapore authorities consider an applicant's ability to integrate into the country, they do not use a naturalisation test or interviews because "all tests have pitfalls".

She added that interviews - if conducted at scale - will also take up resources and be uneven in quality.

"Instead, we consider various markers of social integration such as family ties to Singaporeans, length of residency, whether the applicant studied in our national schools or completed National Service," Teo said, adding that these are assessed together with the applicant's economic contributions, qualifications and age.

Applicants must also complete the Singapore Citizenship Journey before being granted citizenship. Teo added that from the government's ground interactions, those not well-versed in English are "likely to be spouses of citizens or other permanent residents," coming from the same countries.

"Unless we're saying that we, therefore, do not welcome such foreign spouses, I'm not sure to what extent a test of English that could be applied to prevent them from being considered would be helpful,'' she said.

Singapore, a multinational country, also has unique sensitivities to history and geography, Teo said, with most permanent residents and new citizens coming from neighbouring regions.

"We do not reveal our detailed criteria, or disclose country-specific figures on our PR (permanent resident) and (new Singapore citizens) population, as this information could be misinterpreted or misused by others to stir up bilateral and domestic sensitivities," Teo said.

Singapore has a population of 5.64 million, 3.55 million of which were citizens in 2022. Seventy-five per cent of the population is of Chinese origin, 15 per cent Malays and the rest are Indians and others, including Eurasians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)