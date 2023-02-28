Left Menu

Christian leaders want AP CM to protect church properties from alleged land grab

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 13:11 IST
A group of representatives from the Christian community called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with a petition urging him to protect the assets belonging to churches in the state.

During the meeting here, bishops and other Christian leaders brought Reddy’s attention to the manner in which church properties in Andhra Pradesh are allegedly being grabbed.

''They brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that their properties are being grabbed and sought effective steps to protect them,'' an official statement said on Monday.

The representatives met under the banner of AP Federation of Churches and also requested Reddy to exempt charity organisations from paying local taxes.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister assured them that an advisor would be appointed soon to spearhead their issues regularly to the government, including responding favourably to the request of separate cemeteries for the community.

Several denominations across the Christian faith own prime properties in the southern state, in the form of churches, schools, colleges, hospitals and others.

