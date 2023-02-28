Left Menu

Govt employees set to go on strike in Karnataka, CM attempts to assuage concerns

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 13:20 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

With the government employees in Karnataka set to go on an indefinite strike from March 1, seeking fulfilment of various demands, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reached out to them saying the administration was ready to seek 7th Pay commission's interim report immediately and implement it.

Most of the services, barring a few like transport, critical care at hospitals and crematoriums are likely to be hit due to the stir.

The employees have forwarded three major demands -- implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report, reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities.

''Our senior officials are in touch with the government employees' association and their President, and are holding talks. I have already made it clear in the Assembly that we were the ones who formed the seventh pay commission and it will be implemented in 2023-24 itself, and funds for it have been allocated in the budget,'' Bommai told reporters at Hubballi.

He further said their demand is to seek an interim report and implement it, which he has agreed to.

''We are ready to immediately direct the seventh pay commission to submit the interim report and implement it,'' he added.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari had earlier said that all services including hospitals -- other than casualty and essential services, -- will be affected. Also, all services of 'Mahanagara Palike' and 'Pura Sabha' including pourakarmika (civic workers) and various energy supply companies.

Revenue collection, schools and pre-university examinations, will also be hit, he said, adding that ''there is already an 8-month delay, we cannot wait anymore, we don't know what will happen when the new government comes in, so the employees have decided to go on strike voluntarily''.

