Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 64-Reuters witnesses
Reuters | Crotone | Updated: 28-02-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 13:53 IST
The death toll from a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 64, two Reuters witnesses said on Tuesday.
A body of a man had been found at sea after a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.
