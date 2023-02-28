Left Menu

Nagaland market fire: CM visits spot, assures of relief

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 14:02 IST
Nagaland market fire: CM visits spot, assures of relief
Neiphiu Rio Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday visited Mao Market, where around 200 shops were gutted in a major fire on Monday night, and took stock of the situation, officials said.

Rio also assured of monetary assistance to the affected shop owners from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, they said. An official of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said it is assessing the extent of damage due to the blaze, which had erupted on the ground floor of the kutccha structure.

The fire reportedly ravaged properties worth crores of rupees in the market that housed a variety of shops -- vegetables, meat products, groceries, clothing and cosmetics, among others.

Around 20 fire tenders from across Kohima, including those of the Assam Rifles, took around two hours to douse the flames, the officials said.

Personnel of the Fire and Emergency Service Department have started an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the blaze.

NSDMA sources said there were no fatalities in the incident, as the market was shut on Monday on account of the Nagaland Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023