Left Menu

Traffic snarls at several places in Delhi; commuters urge police to provide solution

The Delhi Traffic Police said it received 12 calls of traffic-related issues so far on Tuesday from different parts of the city, including Jhandewalan, SP Marg, Chhatarpur, Durgapuri, Rohini Sector-24, Karol Bagh, Mahavir Enclave, Karkari Mor and Vasundhra Enclave. The affected commuters also took to Twitter to complain about the traffic and requested the city police to provide a solution to this problem.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 14:16 IST
Traffic snarls at several places in Delhi; commuters urge police to provide solution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, causing inconvenience to commuters. The Delhi Traffic Police said it received 12 calls of traffic-related issues so far on Tuesday from different parts of the city, including Jhandewalan, SP Marg, Chhatarpur, Durgapuri, Rohini Sector-24, Karol Bagh, Mahavir Enclave, Karkari Mor and Vasundhra Enclave. Rohit Tomar, a lawyer by profession, said the traffic was heavy on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway from near Ghazipur to Akshardham in the morning hours. He said the vehicular movement was affected near Lajpat Nagar till Barapulla flyover in the afternoon. The affected commuters also took to Twitter to complain about the traffic and requested the city police to provide a solution to this problem. People complained about traffic near Modi Mill flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon, on NH9 end at Nizamuddin red light. One of them said the traffic was heavy from Burari authority till Ring Road. The traffic was moving with a slow pace on Sardar Patel Marg. It is moving slowly from Jasola to Okhla in underpass. Chandagi Ram Akhara area in north Delhi is totally choked, another commuter rued. A commuter reported severe traffic jam at Behra Enclave near Peeragarhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023