Major pipe burst in Kochi, water supply to be disrupted in some places

This is a very old pipeline which is the main pumping line, an official told the media.The officials suspect that the high water pressure might have resulted in the burst.The incident comes at a time when the West Kochi region has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the past week and is expected to be resolved by today evening.Councillors have taken necessary steps to provide drinking water in water tankers to the regions where the water supply will be disrupted.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 14:41 IST
Major pipe burst in Kochi, water supply to be disrupted in some places
  • Country:
  • India

A major water pipe burst on the busy Thammanam-Palarivattom road in Kochi on Tuesday causing minor flooding of nearby shops and the road to cave in.

The water pipeline beginning from Aluva got ruptured in the morning resulting in the water flow spilling onto the major road in the city. The road was subsequently closed for vehicular traffic.

Drinking water supply by the corporation will be disrupted for two days at Edappally, Vennala, Changampuzha park, Ponekkara and Palarivattom regions, Kerala Water Authority officials said.

''The pipeline will be repaired and things will be back to normal within two days. This is a very old pipeline which is the main pumping line,'' an official told the media.

The officials suspect that the high water pressure might have resulted in the burst.

The incident comes at a time when the West Kochi region has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the past week and is expected to be resolved by today evening.

Councillors have taken necessary steps to provide drinking water in water tankers to the regions where the water supply will be disrupted.

