Shots fired near German primary school, two critically injured - police

Shots were fired near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday, leaving two adults critically injured, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, the spokesperson said. Witnesses who saw the incident informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. (0630 GMT), mass-circulation daily Bild reported, adding that police arrested the shooter shortly afterwards.

