Left Menu

Maha: Two held for attacking, robbing motorist in Latur

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a motorist and stealing his mobile phone and cash in Maharashtras Latur city, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who are in their 20s, were nabbed within hours of the crime that took place in the outskirts of the city on February 22, an official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 14:58 IST
Maha: Two held for attacking, robbing motorist in Latur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking a motorist and stealing his mobile phone and cash in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who are in their 20s, were nabbed within hours of the crime that took place in the outskirts of the city on February 22, an official said. The duo allegedly intercepted a car on Malvati road, attacked the driver and snatched a mobile phone and some cash from him, he said. The accused were repeat-offenders with nine cases of theft and assault to their name in various parts of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023