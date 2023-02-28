China says its economic recovery is still not solid - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 15:04 IST
- Country:
- China
China said on Tuesday the foundation of its economic recovery is not yet solid, and various unexpected factors may occur at any time, state media reported.
The country's development still faces triple pressures including demand contraction, supply shock and weakened expectations, China's Communist Party central committee said in a communique, according to Xinhua News Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xinhua News Agency
- China
- Communist Party
Advertisement