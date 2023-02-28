Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 50.6% in Feb

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 50.6% in February from 51.7% in January, the statistics department said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka has revised the base year for inflation indicators from 2013 to 2021, an official said.

The CCPI, released at the end of each month, acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city, as the country battles its worst economic crisis since independence from the British in 1948.

