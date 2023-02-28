Russian defence ministry says it held drills during St. Petersburg airspace closure
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence ministry said its fighter jets were involved in a training exercise in the country's western airspace on Tuesday, hours after airspace over the city of St. Petersburg was closed due to reports of an unidentified object.
Russian news agencies reported the defence ministry as saying it had conducted training drills, alongside civil aviation agencies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- defence ministry
- St. Petersburg
- airspace
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-New Russian offensive underway in Ukraine, says NATO
Taiwan defence ministry: we have not seen surveillance balloons from China
Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft near Poland - Netherlands' defence ministry
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Bakhmut under heavy fire in new Russian offensive
WRAPUP 3-New Russian offensive underway in Ukraine, says NATO