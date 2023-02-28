Left Menu

French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi - source

French prosecutors have opened an investigation following rape allegations against PSG player and Morocco team star Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation said, confirming reports in several French media outlets including Le Parisien. Le Parisien said the young woman did not file a formal complaint but that the prosecutor's office decides to investigate.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 15:45 IST
French prosecutors open investigation of PSG's Hakimi - source
Achraf Hakimi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French prosecutors have opened an investigation following rape allegations against PSG player and Morocco team star Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the investigation said, confirming reports in several French media outlets including Le Parisien. The source said the investigation had been opened by the prosecutor's office of Nanterre, near Paris.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office said it did "not want to communicate on this ongoing investigation". Neither PSG nor Hakimi could immediately be reached for comment.

Le Parisien, which first revealed the investigation, said a 24-year old woman went to police on Sunday to say she had been raped by Hakimi in his home near Paris on Saturday. Le Parisien said the young woman did not file a formal complaint but that the prosecutor's office decides to investigate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023