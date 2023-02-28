Left Menu

Indian security forces battle Kashmir militants after killing of Hindu

Ten Kashmir Hindus were killed in the last two years in a wave of target killings in Kashmir by suspected militants.

Reuters | Kashmir | Updated: 28-02-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 16:04 IST
Indian security forces battle Kashmir militants after killing of Hindu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian security forces shot dead two militants in Kashmir on Tuesday during a 12-hour battle in the disputed region in which a soldier was also killed, the chief of police said.

The battle occurred in a village south of Srinagar after security forces launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a Hindu security guard who was shot dead on Sunday in another nearby village, Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said. "One of the slain militants , Aquib Mushtaq, was responsible for killing (security guard) Sanjay Kumar Nath," he said.

On Monday, members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party held a protest in Kashmir against the killing. Hindus and Sikhs are minorities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley, and are often the target of militants fighting the Indian government. The region saw a surge in violence last year, which triggered a widespread security crackdown.

India and neighbouring Pakistan claim the Himalayan region - that also includes the Hindu-dominated Jammu - in full but only rule parts of it. India says Pakistan supports the insurgency in Kashmir, a charge Pakistan denies. Ten Kashmir Hindus were killed in the last two years in a wave of target killings in Kashmir by suspected militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023