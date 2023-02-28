Left Menu

Kerala court sentences man to 20 years in jail for rape of minor girl

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 28-02-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 16:04 IST
Kerala court sentences man to 20 years in jail for rape of minor girl
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to serve 20 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl last year in Ottapalam area of Palakkad district.

Fast Track Special Court judge Satish Kumar handed down the sentence to the 22-year-old man for the offence of repeated aggravated penetrative sexual assault of the minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

The court also sentenced him to three years and one year for the offences of sexual assault under the POCSO Act and house-trespass under the IPC, respectively, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the Pattambi POCSO court, Nisha Vijayakumar, said.

It also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on the convict, the SPP said.

The crime was committed at the residence of the minor girl when she was alone at home.

From the arrest of the accused to his sentencing took barely a year, the SPP, who was assisted by advocate Divyalakshmi, said.

Around 22 documents were placed before the court by the Ottapalam police team, led by CI Baburaj and SI Siva Sankaran, and 20 witnesses were examined, the SPP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023