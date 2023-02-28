Russia says Ukraine launched failed drone attacks on Russian territory overnight
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine had launched attempted drone attacks against two southern Russian regions overnight.
The defence ministry said the attacks - in the southern Krasnodar and Adygea regions - had been suppressed and failed to inflict any damage.
