Moscow says Ukraine launched failed drone attacks on Russian territory overnight

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 16:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against civil infrastructure targets in two southern Russian regions overnight, but said the attacks had failed.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. "Overnight, the Kyiv authorities attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said its anti-drone defence systems had repelled the attacks, causing the drones to veer off course and fail to inflict any damage. "Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight paths. One fell into a field, the other, deviating from its trajectory, did not harm the intended target," it said.

Russian state news agencies had earlier reported

a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region, around 240 km (149 miles) south-east of the Crimean peninsula, after a drone was spotted flying overhead.

