Left Menu

Punjab Governor Vs AAP govt: Assembly summoned on March 3, SG Tushar Mehta tells apex court

The Honble governor has passed this letter, Mehta told the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha.The tussle between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the assemblys budget session, and reminding the CM about his derogatory response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 16:36 IST
Punjab Governor Vs AAP govt: Assembly summoned on March 3, SG Tushar Mehta tells apex court
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Assembly for the budget session on March 3, his counsel told the Supreme Court on Monday amid a tussle with the AAP government over the issue.

The top court, which was hearing the state government's plea against the governor's alleged ''refusal'' to summon the Budget session for March 3, said the Punjab government is duty-bound to furnish information as sought by the governor and at the same time the governor is also duty-bound to accept the recommendations of Cabinet on the convening of assembly.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the governor, told a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that the plea filed by the Punjab government does not survive in view of the governor's decision to convene the Assembly.

''The problem may not survive. The Hon'ble governor has passed this letter,'' Mehta told the bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha.

The tussle between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the assembly's budget session, and reminding the CM about his ''derogatory'' response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan. In that February 13 letter, the governor had asked Mann to explain the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held recently in Singapore, and raised other issues as well.

Punjab Cabinet had decided to call the assembly session on March 3 and had requested the governor to summon the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023