Army personnel injured after being pushed from moving train for resisting snatching bid in Punjab

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:09 IST
  • India

An Army personnel was seriously injured after he was pushed from a moving train by three unidentified people when he resisted their attempt to snatch his bag, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when the Shalimar Express was passing Darapur by-pass Tanda here on the Jalandhar-Jammu rail track, they said.

The young army personnel was travelling to Jammu from Ambala, police said.

When the train reached Tanda, Sachin Sharma noticed that three unidentified people were tampering with the luggage of the passengers in the coach, police said. When the miscreants tried to snatch his bag, he resisted following which a scuffle took place and they pushed him from the moving train, they said.

The Army personnel sustained serious injuries, but somehow managed to reach Jaja Bypass Tanda where some people took him to the Community Health Centre from where he was referred to a government hospital in Hoshiarpur, police said.

The Government Railway Police is investigating the case, they added.

