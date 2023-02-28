Left Menu

Animation artist duped during lockdown targets others with same modus operandi to pay off debts

An animation artist, who was duped during coronavirus-induced lockdown and came under debt, was arrested from Pune for allegedly cheating traders here with the same modus operandi, police said on Tuesday. The accused also sent the tax invoice of Vijay Creation, Katraj Kondhwa Road, Pune, Maharashtra, a registration certificate and a visiting card to the complainant, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:29 IST
Animation artist duped during lockdown targets others with same modus operandi to pay off debts
  • Country:
  • India

An animation artist, who was duped during coronavirus-induced lockdown and came under debt, was arrested from Pune for allegedly cheating traders here with the same modus operandi, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Piyush Sharma (33), a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, they said. Sharma's bluff was called after a businessman in Sadar Bazar lodged a complaint alleging that he had been cheated to the tune of Rs 1.73 lakh. According to police, the businessman had placed an order of 1,200 kilograms 'pooja' and 'havan' items on an e-commerce portal. He then received a call from an unidentified person who claimed that he dealt in wholesale trading of the items and could provide them at discounted rates, they said. The accused also sent the tax invoice of 'Vijay Creation', Katraj Kondhwa Road, Pune, Maharashtra, a registration certificate and a visiting card to the complainant, a senior police officer said. The accused later took Rs 1,73,100 as advance payment and the rest of the amount was to be paid post delivery. After receiving the advance, the accused switched off his mobile phone and never delivered the items. Three complaints of the same modus operandi were also found to be linked, the officer said. ''During investigation, police found that the accused was operating from Pune. Raids were conducted and he was arrested from an apartment,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Sharma disclosed that he used to run a shop of havan and pooja items and later started his own business in the field. During lockdown, he was cheated by some people and suffered a huge loss which left him debt ridden. To repay the debt and earn quick money, he started cheating other traders across the country through the same fraudulent means, the DCP said. The officer said the accused has done a diploma in animations and has good knowledge of Photoshop. He can easily make fake visiting cards and forge bills or other documents, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023