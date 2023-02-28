Left Menu

Maha: Six booked for dowry harassment after woman’s death

The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the womans father, said the official. The woman hanged herself on February 24 following which her father approached the police on Monday, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:36 IST
Maha: Six booked for dowry harassment after woman’s death
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man and five of his family members have been booked for allegedly harassing his wife and driving her to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The case against the six, under the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act, came on a complaint by the woman's father, said the official. The couple got married in November 2021. The woman's father said he gave cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 33 lakh to her in-laws at the time, but they wanted more dowry, including a flat, said the official.

The husband even forced the woman to undergo an abortion to put more pressure on her, said the official citing the complaint. The woman hanged herself on February 24 following which her father approached the police on Monday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023