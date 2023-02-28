Left Menu

Vice Adm Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in Jun 2019, the Flag Officer was appointed as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:38 IST
Vice Adm Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command
Vice Admiral Tripathi is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for devotion to duty. He is also a keen sportsman and avidly follow tennis, badminton, and cricket. Image Credit: Twitter(@PRODefNgp)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command (WNC) from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at INS Shikra on 28 Feb 23. On taking over, the Flag Officer paid homage to all personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation by placing a floral wreath at the Gaurav Stambh (the Victory at Sea Memorial at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai). Prior to taking over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admiral Tripathi served as the Chief of Personnel at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy).

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 Jul 1985. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer, and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai. He commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul. He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at IHQ MoD(N) and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in Jun 2019, the Flag Officer was appointed as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. He was the Director General of Naval Operations from Jul 2020 to May 2021, a period that witnessed a high tempo of Naval Maritime Operations. He ensured that Navy remained a combat ready, cohesive and credible force, ready to address a host of complex security challenges despite all round severity of COVID Pandemic.

The Admiral is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal. He also attended Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Islands in 2007-08, where he won the Prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize.

Vice Admiral Tripathi is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nausena Medal for devotion to duty. He is also a keen sportsman and avidly follow tennis, badminton, and cricket. The Flag Officer is a keen student of international relations, military history, and art & science of leadership. He is married to Mrs Shashi Tripathi, an artist and homemaker and the couple have one son, who is a practicing lawyer.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023