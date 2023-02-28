Left Menu

Punjab guv-CM tussle reaching SC a signal of debilitated constitutional democracy: Ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:50 IST
Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former law minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday said the decision of the Punjab Governor to convene the budget session of state assembly in March is a welcome resolution to an ''ugly spat'' between the Raj Bhawan and the elected government.

''That the question of a conflict between the Governor and the chief minister of the state on the issue of convening the Assembly session has reached the Supreme Court is an ominous signal of a debilitated constitutional democracy,'' said Kumar, who is also a former MP from Punjab.

The Supreme Court has done well to remind constitutional functionaries about the necessity of a “constitutional discourse”, he noted.

''Despite differences, it is incumbent upon those responsible for working our democracy to observe constitutional niceties and a credible political discourse.

''Constitutional discipline implies an acceptance on the limits of constitutional power, which alone can advance constitutional morality. Our politics must honour the constitutional 'Lakshman Rekhas','' Kumar said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Assembly for the budget session on March 3, his counsel told the Supreme Court on Tuesday amid a tussle with the AAP government over the issue.

The top court, which was hearing the state government's plea against the Governor’s alleged ''refusal'' to summon the budget session for March 3, said the Punjab government is duty-bound to furnish information as sought by the Governor and at the same time the Governor is also duty-bound to accept the recommendations of Cabinet on the convening of assembly.

The tussle between Punjab Governor Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the assembly's budget session, and reminding the CM about his ''derogatory'' response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan. Punjab Cabinet had decided to call the assembly session on March 3 and had requested the governor to summon the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

