Govt plans mega outreach programme to commemorate Jan Aushadhi scheme

The government plans to undertake a mega outreach programme across the country later this week to commemorate five years of Jan Aushadhi scheme.

Events have been planned in different cities from March 1-7 to create awareness about Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

As on January 31 this year, 9,082 Jan Aushadhi outlets were functional across the country, selling around 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical items.

''Around 12 lakh people visit these outlets on a daily basis across the country. Now even various developing nations are interested in starting this scheme in their respective countries,'' a top government source said on Tuesday.

Medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50-90 per cent less than that of branded prices, he added. During last financial year, PMBJP achieved sales of Rs 893.56 crore leading to savings of around Rs 5,360 crore for the common man of the country, the source noted.

In current financial year till February 15, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of PMBJP, witnessed sales of more than Rs 1,000 crore which has further led to savings of around Rs 6,000 crore for the citizens, the source stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)