Delhi Excise policy case: Repercussions of probe will soon reach 'mastermind', says BJP MP

The repercussions of the probe into the Delhi excise policy case will soon reach the mastermind, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:17 IST
Delhi Excise policy case: Repercussions of probe will soon reach 'mastermind', says BJP MP
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The repercussions of the probe into the Delhi excise policy case will soon reach the ''mastermind'', BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

''Satyamev Jayate...No relief from Supreme Court... Liquor minister will reveal all secrets and the repercussions of the investigation will also reach the mastermind,'' Tiwari said in a Hindi tweet. The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday the bail plea of Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

However, it refused to entertain the bail plea of the minister. ''We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage,'' a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

