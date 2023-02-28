Left Menu

French soccer president resigns amid misconduct probe

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 18:37 IST
French soccer president resigns amid misconduct probe

French soccer federation president Noël Le Graët resigned Tuesday after a government audit found he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

The 81-year-old Le Graët is under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and moral harassment. He had already stepped away from his duties until the audit's findings were reviewed by the federation's executive committee.

He submitted his resignation to a meeting of the executive committee Tuesday, according to a statement from the federation.

Federation vice president Philippe Diallo will handle Le Graët's duties on an interim basis until June 2023, the statement said.

Amid growing criticism of Le Graët last year, French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra ordered the audit into the federation in September.

The audit report, based on more than 100 interviews and analysis of various documents, concluded last month that Le Graët's behavior toward women was inappropriate, and highlighted other dysfunctions at the federation. It also noted that its policy against gender-based and sexual violence is "neither effective or efficient." The federation praised Le Graët's "remarkable sporting and economic results" as head of the soccer body since 2011. It reiterated its "strong commitment against gender-based and sexual violence" and sought to distance itself from the audit.

Le Graët has had a strong relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and it was unclear on Tuesday what the status was of his two positions at soccer's world body.

Infantino appointed Le Graët in January 2022 as his personal delegate to FIFA's satellite office in Paris that includes liaising with member federations in Europe and Africa.

"The French Football Federation is doing a remarkable job,'' Infantino said last year in announcing the appointment, ''and I often have the opportunity to talk with Noël Le Graët to better understand how the example set here in France can support football development projects on a global basis.'' FIFA did not immediately respond to requests on Tuesday for comment on the issue.

Le Graët is also a candidate to retain his $250,000-a-year seat on FIFA's ruling council which is elected by UEFA member federations.

Despite the controversy surrounding the French soccer body, Le Graët has not publicly withdrawn his candidacy to stand in an April 5 vote at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon, Portugal. His scheduled opponent is Fernando Gomes, a UEFA vice president from Portugal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023