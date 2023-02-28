U.S. goods trade deficit widens moderately in January
The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased moderately in January, with both imports and exports rising solidly, government data showed on Tuesday. The goods trade deficit widened 2.0% to $91.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:10 IST
The goods trade deficit widened 2.0% to $91.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Goods imports increased $8.8 billion to $265.3 billion. Exports of goods shot up $7.0 billion to $173.8 billion.
A smaller trade deficit was one of the contributors to the economy's 2.7% annualized growth pace in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
