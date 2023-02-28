Thane civic official attack case: Four NCP workers get bail; court extends MLA Jitendra Awhad's protection from arrest till March 3
Four activists of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP were granted bail by the Thane district court in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with the attack on a civic official earlier this month. Earlier, the court had given interim protection from arrest to the NCP MLA till February 28.
Four activists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were granted bail by the Thane district court in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with the attack on a civic official earlier this month. Additional sessions judge AS Bhagwat ordered their release on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 each. Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher was allegedly beaten up by NCP workers on February 15 after an audio clip in which he is purportedly issuing threats went viral. Senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, along with six others, was booked by Naupada police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for the attack. Meanwhile, the court posted the hearing on Awhad's application for the extension of protection from arrest in the assault case till March 3. Earlier, the court had given interim protection from arrest to the NCP MLA till February 28.
