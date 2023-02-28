Left Menu

EU antitrust regulators scrap investigation into Coca-Cola, bottlers

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:31 IST
EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday scrapped an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices by The Coca-Cola Co and its bottlers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Coca-Cola Hellenic , citing insufficient ground for the case. The European Commission said it had started a preliminary investigation on concerns that the three companies could have abused their dominance by granting conditional rebates to retailers in some EU countries in order to block the entry of new drinks into the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

