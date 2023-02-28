NSCN(IM) militant arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap

An NSCN(IM) militant was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles along with state police arrested the militant with arms from Noglo village on Monday afternoon, they said.

He was identified as Nali Homnyu Nyamtey, police said.

He crossed over to India from the Myanmar side for extorting people in the villages along the border, they said.

He was threatening locals and village leaders in Noglo and Laju circle of the district, they added.

