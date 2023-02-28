Left Menu

Prodded by Cal HC, police record statement of 'gang-rape victim'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 19:51 IST
Prodded by Cal HC, police record statement of 'gang-rape victim'
  • Country:
  • India

The police recorded the statement of an alleged gang-rape victim in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, following an instruction of the Calcutta High Court to do it by 3 pm of the day.

The court also said that it expects that the accused persons will be arrested by the next date of hearing on March three.

Expressing surprise at the failure of the police to record the statement of a woman who claimed to have been gang-raped over 10 days ago, the Calcutta High Court directed the investigators to ensure that it is done by 3 pm on Tuesday.

The SP of Diamond Harbour police district Dhritiman Sarkar later said the statement of the victim was recorded on Tuesday.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ordered that the CRPF or the CISF provide security to her for three weeks initially.

The court directed the superintendent of police (SP), Diamond Harbour, to file a detailed report on March 3 on the progress of the investigation in the case.

Directing the SP to address in the report any omission on the part of Bishnupur police station and Bakhrahat police outpost, Justice Mantha asked the official to depute a senior officer to conduct the investigation, since the current investigating officer said that he has only two years of working experience.

''This court is pained at the casual attitude shown by the Bishnupur Police Station in dealing with an FIR under Sections 354B (assault or use of criminal force to any woman or abetting such act with the intention of disrobing her) and 376 (rape) of the IPC,'' Justice Mantha said.

While noting that the apparel she was wearing during the incident and her mobile phone have not been seized till now, the court directed the police to immediately include section 376 D (gang rape) of IPC in the FIR.

The petitioner's lawyer claimed before the court that she was gang raped on February 17, after which she went to lodge a complaint at Bakhrahat outpost of Bishnupur police station but only a general diary was made allegedly for the non-availability of a lady constable.

It was stated in the petition that thereafter she went to Bishnupur police station from where she was turned back.

It was claimed that she then went to the office of the SP, Diamond Harbour, and was made to wait for more than six hours.

The petitioner stated in the petition that the medical examination was conducted on February 18, a day after the alleged crime, on which day the FIR was also lodged at Bishnupur police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023