Two killed in elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh

Two persons were killed in attacks by elephants in Surajpur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh, forest officials said on Tuesday.

Jitan Vek (30) was trampled to death by an elephant in Pampapur village under Surajpur forest range on Monday night, divisional forest officer (Surajpur) Sanjay Yadav said.

The victim and a few other villagers were on their way to a wedding at the time of the attack. The others managed to escape from the spot, he said. In a similar incident, a 65-year-old man was killed by a tusker in Lundra forest range in Surguja on Tuesday, divisional forest officer Pankaj Kamal said.

The victim had ventured into a jungle to collect wood when he was attacked and killed, he said. An interim relief of Rs 25,000 each was given to the kin of the both the deceased persons, it was stated.

