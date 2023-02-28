Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico
PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-02-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 20:30 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the city of Monterrey, an industrial hub in northern Mexico.
López Obrador said the promise came in a phone call he had Monday with Tesla head Elon Musk.
López Obrador had previously ruled out the northern state of Nuevo Leon as a site for the plant because the region has suffered severe water shortages.
But he said Musk's company had offered "a series of commitments to address the problem".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
