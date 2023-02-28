Left Menu

Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-02-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 20:30 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the city of Monterrey, an industrial hub in northern Mexico.

López Obrador said the promise came in a phone call he had Monday with Tesla head Elon Musk.

López Obrador had previously ruled out the northern state of Nuevo Leon as a site for the plant because the region has suffered severe water shortages.

But he said Musk's company had offered "a series of commitments to address the problem".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

