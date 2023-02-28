Boy killed in stray dogs attack: GHMC announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will provide Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the 4-year old boy, who was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the city on February 19, it was announced on Tuesday.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who held a meeting here with senior officials, representatives of NGOs and three Corporators of different political parties, also announced that she will give Rs 2 lakh along with her one month's honorarium to the boy's family, a release from the GHMC said. The Deputy Mayor along with three Corporators (who participated in the meeting) also resolved to give their one-month honorarium, it said.

The Mayor further said a report will be submitted to the state government for giving assistance for the family of the deceased boy. An all-party committee will be constituted to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the Mayor said and sought suggestions to address the stray dogs menace.

An additional 20 vehicles will be deployed to the existing 30 vehicles for dog catching. The number of sterilisations (of dogs) per day would be increased to 400-450 from the 150 currently, the release said. The boy was apparently carrying a packet containing some food item when the dogs pounced on him and killed him. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and the footage went viral on February 21 provoking public outcry.

In the video clip, the canines were seen suddenly attacking the boy while tailing him, following which he fell down. He was walking alone. The unrelenting pack of strays kept mauling him even as there was nobody in sight who could come to his rescue.

The boy's father, who works as a security guard at a car service centre, had taken him and his 6-year-old daughter to his workplace located in the area.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital by his father and others where he was declared brought dead, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials had said.

