U'khand HC stays action against Swati Negi on basis of FIR

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday put a stay on any kind of action against Youtuber Swati Negi on the basis of an FIR lodged against her here and asked police to file a reply in the matter by May 12.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 28-02-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 21:46 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday put a stay on any kind of action against Youtuber Swati Negi on the basis of an FIR lodged against her here and asked police to file a reply in the matter by May 12. Hearing Negi's plea seeking quashing of the FIR registered against her at the at Mallital police station, Justice Ravindra Maithani made strong oral observations about the manner in which the matter was handled and asked police to file a reply on the findings of its investigation. The high court will hold the next hearing in the case on May 12. Negi had raised questions about the appropriateness of the saffron flag hoisted near a temple in Nainital on her YouTube channel.

On a complaint by right-wing organisations from Kotdwar accusing her of hurting Hindu sentiments through her vlog, the FIR was lodged against Negi under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code. The police had also issued a non-bailable warrant against Negi who then approached the high court, seeking quashing of the FIR against her.

