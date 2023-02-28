Left Menu

US partners share concern China considering lethal aid for Russia's war -senior US diplomat

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 21:52 IST
The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink said on Tuesday the United States has shared its concerns that China is considering providing lethal assistance to Russia's war in Ukraine and many U.S. partners share those concerns. Kritenbrink made the remark at a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on China.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that if China provides lethal aid to Moscow for the conflict it will be a serious problem Beijing in its relationship with countries around the world.

