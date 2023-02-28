Left Menu

UP: Criminal arrested day following his escape from court; 2 cops suspended

A criminal who had escaped from police custody in this Uttar Pradesh district a day ago was arrested by a joint team of police and special operations group on Tuesday following an encounter, officials said. Superintendent of Police SP Atul Sharma told reporters that the criminal identified as Sachin was arrested on Tuesday following an encounter.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 28-02-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 21:59 IST
A criminal who had escaped from police custody in this Uttar Pradesh district a day ago was arrested by a joint team of police and special operations group on Tuesday following an encounter, officials said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Sharma told reporters that the criminal identified as Sachin was arrested on Tuesday following an encounter. The gangster sustained a bullet injury on his left leg and has been admitted to a district hospital. He said a case has been booked against a sub-inspector, a constable, and a prantiya rakshak dal (PRD) jawan in connection with his escape from police custody. Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar and constable Anil Kumar have been suspended for laxity in the discharge of duty. SP said a case under Gangster Act was registered against Sachin. A case under Arms Act was also registered against him. He said Sachin was to be produced in a local court on Monday.

Sachin escaped using a toilet pipeline after he went to use the restroom on the first floor of the court premises, Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

