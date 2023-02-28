Left Menu

Three booked for attempting to kill news reporter in UP

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:20 IST
A case has been registered against three people for allegedly attempting to kill a news reporter, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Devendra Khare, the district correspondent of a private news channel, was attacked in the Chandpur area on Saturday evening causing bullet injuries on both his hands, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that none of the guilty will be spared.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), SHO of Linebazar Adesh Tyagi said, adding nearly half-a-dozen people have been interrogated in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

