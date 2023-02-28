Left Menu

OnlyFans loses UK VAT fight at EU top court

OnlyFans operator Fenix clashed with UK tax authorities after they ordered it to pay VAT on all the money paid by fans between 2017 and 2020, not just the 20% it took from creators for services such as collecting and distributing fees. The company took its grievance to a UK tribunal which then sought advice from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), Europe's highest.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:21 IST
OnlyFans loses UK VAT fight at EU top court

OnlyFans, an online platform known for adult content, should pay UK value added tax (VAT) on the full amount paid by subscribers to content creators, not only its 20% cut of the fees, Europe's top court said on Tuesday, siding with Britain's tax authority.

Founded in 2016 and with more than 150 million users, OnlyFans' popularity has soared as content creators look to earn money by selling directly to paying subscribers. OnlyFans operator Fenix clashed with UK tax authorities after they ordered it to pay VAT on all the money paid by fans between 2017 and 2020, not just the 20% it took from creators for services such as collecting and distributing fees.

The company took its grievance to a UK tribunal which then sought advice from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), Europe's highest. The request was made before Britain withdrew from the European Union in 2020. The CJEU said the UK provision implementing EU VAT rules for online platforms is valid and that as the operator of a platform, OnlyFans is the supplier of the services provided and hence has to pay taxes on the entire sum received from a user.

Judges said that presumption can be rebutted "where the provider is explicitly indicated as being the supplier by the taxable person and where that is apparent from the contractual agreements between the parties". The CJEU judgment is final and the UK tribunal now has to examine the case in accordance with it and make its final ruling.

The case is Case C-695/20 | Fenix International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023