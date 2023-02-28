Left Menu

LG launches Jio True 5G services for J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:22 IST
LG launches Jio True 5G services for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched Jio True 5G services in the twin capital cities with the service provider promising to cover every town in the Union Territory by the end of this year.

Bharti Airtel was the first to roll out the high speed 5G services on January 27 and has so far covered 13 towns including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Lakhanpur, Khour, Katra and Rajouri in Jammu region and Srinagar, Kupwara, Anantnag and Baramulla in the valley.

Congratulating the citizens of the J&K, the Lt Governor said the 5G services will play an active role in socio-economic development, enable integrated action for prosperity and bring transformational benefits to the people.

''The 5G technology for the common man will realize the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and give a boost to growth opportunities in tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, information technology and small & micro enterprises," Sinha said speaking at the launch of Jio True 5G service here.

Chief Executive Officer (North), Reliance Jio, Kapil Ahuja said, "By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu and Kashmir." The 5G Services have been activated in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, he said. He said Jio has made the investment of Rs 6,529 crore in the UT to give a fillip to the vision of Digital J&K and has created 36,000 direct and indirect employment.

''The 5G will also enable citizens and the Government to remain connected on a real time basis and will assist and improve the implementation and efficacy of Government schemes and public service delivery,'' the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the digital initiatives of his administration, the Lt Governor said "we are providing around 440 services online for the convenience of the common man.

"We have also ensured the hassle free delivery of those services which are impacting the majority of our population," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023