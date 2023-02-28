MP: Five bodies found along railway tracks in Morena

The bodies of four men and a woman were found along the railway tracks in a 3-km stretch in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday, officials said.

The identities of the deceased and causes of death were yet to be ascertained, they added.

All the bodies had injury marks, said Morena Railway Police Force inspector Harikesh Meena.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found near the Shikarpura Railway Crossing, a man was found dead near the tracks at Tussipura and the bodies of two other men were found at Uttampura, he said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway, he said. Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Ramkishore said it was being probed whether the deaths were caused by accident, suicide or if foul play was involved.

