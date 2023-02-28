Left Menu

MP: Five bodies found along railway tracks in Morena

PTI | Morena | Updated: 28-02-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 22:27 IST
MP: Five bodies found along railway tracks in Morena
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of four men and a woman were found along the railway tracks in a 3-km stretch in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday, officials said.

The identities of the deceased and causes of death were yet to be ascertained, they added.

All the bodies had injury marks, said Morena Railway Police Force inspector Harikesh Meena.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found near the Shikarpura Railway Crossing, a man was found dead near the tracks at Tussipura and the bodies of two other men were found at Uttampura, he said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway, he said. Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Ramkishore said it was being probed whether the deaths were caused by accident, suicide or if foul play was involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023