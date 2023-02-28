Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russians press battle for Bakhmut

Russia forces stepped up their weeks-long drive to encircle the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut where the commander of Ukraine's ground forces described the situation as "extremely tense". DIPLOMACY

* Colin Kahl, the U.S. under secretary of defense for policy, described the front line in Ukraine as a "grinding slog" and said he did not expect Russia to be able to make significant territorial gains in the near term. * Ukraine has sent an appeal to the UN and Turkey to start negotiations on extending a grain export deal, but there has been no response, a Ukrainian government source said.

* The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new "territorial realities" could not be ignored. * Washington will not hesitate to target Chinese companies and individuals with sanctions if Beijing violates U.S. sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

* Foreign ministers from around the world meet in New Delhi this week in the shadow of the war and U.S.-China tensions. * The Kremlin said a Chinese peace plan that urges both sides to agree to a gradual winding down of forces and warns against the use of nuclear weapons should be analysed in detail, taking the interests of all sides into account.

* The U.N. rights chief condemned Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of a Human Rights Council session at which countries want to strengthen scrutiny of suspicion Russia has committed war crimes, which it denies. FIGHTING

* Russian President Vladimir Putin told the FSB domestic security service to step up its activity to counter what he said was increasing espionage and sabotage against Russia by Ukraine and the West. * Russia's defence ministry said its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Bakhmut, and had also shot down four HIMARS missiles and five Ukrainian drones.

* A hacking attack caused some Russian regional broadcasters to put out a false warning urging people to take shelter from an incoming missile attack, the emergencies ministry said. * Russia's defence ministry said it had carried out air defence drills involving interceptor jets after St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport was forced to suspend all flights on Tuesday for an hour.

* Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports. ECONOMY

* Russia's revenues from oil and gas exports dropped by nearly 40% in January as price caps and Western sanctions squeezed the proceeds from Moscow's most lucrative export, the International Energy Agency said. * Russian banks and politicians have played down the latest foreign sanctions on Russian lenders, promising speedy solutions to any problems with clients' foreign currency dealings.

ANNIVERSARY * TIMELINE- Major developments since Russia's invasion

* Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds * Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for long war

* A year on, Ukraine and its government have not just survived. They've fought back * Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on

* Graphics of a year of war in the markets: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled * Russian economy holds up but the road back to prosperity may be long

* Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins * Top brands pull out of Russia, but goods easy to find

* Can U.S. support for Ukraine last? * External backers pour billions into Ukraine

* How has China stood by 'no limits' partner Russia? * A year into war, older refugees running out of hope

* Life and death in Mariupol - a survivor's tale of war * Family mourns Bucha victim who became symbol of war

